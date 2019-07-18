The Love Island couples that are still together (hint: it's really not a very long list)

Every summer since 2015, a bunch of romance-seeking hopefuls have kept us entertained for two months as they fight to find their perfect partner, nab the £50k prize money and beat off other Love Island couples to be crowned winners.

But, as most of us know all too well, the dating world isn’t always kind and it can only be made worse when you have cameras watching your every move. Oh, and then there’s all that post-villa pressure once you leave the confines of the luxury Spanish abode and enter the real world again.

While there’s been plenty of predictable splits and heartbreak over the past four seasons, the ITV2 show has also spawned a handful of happy relationships that have managed to stand the test of reality TV time.

So, here’s who’s still going strong from Love Island seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4. Oh, and make sure you check back in six months or so to see if Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are still a couple (*cough* unlikely *cough*).

Love Island couples 2015

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech

Love Island season 1 featured the likes of Jonathan Clark, Hannah Elizabeth, winners Jessica Hayes and Max Morley as well as Luis and Cally Jane.

Ok, so former professional footballer Luis and ex-Miss Great Britain Cally Jane aren’t actually together anymore, but they’ve made our list because they were in a solid relationship for three years, which is practically a lifetime in Love Island years.

They also welcomed their baby daughter Vienna in May 2017, which means they were the very first Love Island couple to have a baby. However, it did eventually go spectacularly down hill with Cally accusing Luis of cheating on her while she was pregnant – something he denied.

Love Island couples 2016

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland – married

Love Island 2016 definitely upped the romance game because it produced not one but two marriages! Olivia and Brummie scaffolder Alex Bowen fell for each other on the show, and Alex popped the question later that year during a romantic trip to New York.

Showing off her gorgeous ring at the time, a thrilled Olivia gushed: ‘I have no words for how happy I am. My fiancé my everything @ab_bowen this was magical. So magical.’ On 15 September 2018, the couple exchanged vows in the first-ever Love Island in front of a star-studded guestlist.

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde – married with son Freddie

Nathan and Cara were crowned the Love Island 2016 winners and are now married after walking down the aisle just last month. They also share an adorable son named Freddie.

The pair got engaged at the Love Island villa they fell in love in back in 2016. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the couple though as Nathan and Cara ended up splitting briefly. However, they later said the split made them a lot strong and now they’re hoping for a little brother or sister for Freddie.

Love Island couples 2017

Jess Shears and Dom Lever – married and expecting their first child

Love Island 2017 was another success story when it came to lasting relationships (we know, the bar isn’t exactly that high). Jess Shears and Dom Lever, who met on the very first day of season 3, got engaged at the beginning of September 2017. The lovebirds later tied the knot in a stunning ceremony on the Greek Island of Mykonos.

‘People said we wouldn’t last but now we’re husband and wife. We’re proof that when you meet the right person, there’s no need to hang around,’ Dom said.

On May 19, the good-looking pair announced they were expecting their first child together. ‘The best is yet to come,’ Jess wrote alongside a picture of their baby’s ultrasound, while Dom added, ‘Living the dream.’ Cute!

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt – living together

Along with Jess and Dom, humanitarian worker Camilla and model Jamie are the only other couple that’s still together from Love Island season 3.

While they’ve said they’re in no rush to get married, the pair did move out of Jamie’s parents’ place into their very own home in May of this year. They also share two adorable puppies, Audrey and Gus.

Speaking recently about their romance, Camilla said of their time on the show: ‘We were quite fortunate in that we met and had this amazing time on the show which was three weeks from the end, so we had this incredible experience on Love Island. I was just really lucky.’

Love Island couples 2018

We had such high hopes for the couples from Love Island 2018, but it definitely wasn’t a vintage year for success stories. Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley, Adam Collard and Zara McDermott and of course winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer all left the villa together. However, it wasn’t long before cracks started to show and the couples started to split.

Jack and Dani showed some promise when they moved in together after the series wrapped, but ended up splitting just six months later. The pair, who earned hundreds of thousands of pounds as a couple after leaving the villa, blamed the break up on their demanding schedules.

However, it took just weeks for Dani to get back with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, prompting accusations they were just faking their romance in order to keep raking in the cash.