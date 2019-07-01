Curtis and Michael's loyalty is lagging

Love Island’s annual loyalty test, Casa Amor, seems like it isn’t going to disappoint viewers eager for some head turning drama this year.

After six stunning new girls joined the lads in the villa, Michael and Curtis have been questioning their bonds with their current flames, Amber and Amy.

Meanwhile, Amber, Amy and the rest of the female Islanders are residing in Casa Amor with six fit new boys.

In tonight’s episode, viewers will see Curtis begin to drift further from his loyalty to his half-girlfriend Amy.

While cosying up on the swing seat with newbie bombshell Jourdan, Curtis admits he’s open to getting to know her, saying: ‘Obviously I’m not going to lie, it’s a weird situation. Me and Amy are strong and it feels good, I just thought I’d get to you know you a little bit more as well.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

As the Essex model pries into whether Curtis is feeling more open to bonding with a new girl than he expected, he goes on to say: ‘Yes and that’s why I’m wanting to explore it because I would be kicking myself if I didn’t.’

Later in the beach hut, a torn Curtis admits that he’s beginning to have doubts over his relationship, spilling: ‘Jourdan seems lovely, she’s attractive, she’s nice, I seem to have clicked with her a little bit. Is she better than Amy? I can’t say… I don’t know yet. If I didn’t have this chat with Jourdan, I wouldn’t have been true to myself. I’m not saying my heads been turned but am I better suited to somebody else? I’m confused.’

Meanwhile, new girl Joanna and Michael have been growing closer.

In tonight’s episode she will be seen outing her feelings for him, confessing: ‘I think you know that I am into you and I do find you attractive, we do get along. I just need to know where your heads at…’

Beginning to see cracks in his romance with Amber, Michael goes on to tell Joanna: ‘Over the past two days I’ve been able to be myself… I’ve met Amber and things have progressed quite well with her but then they’ve kind of hit little bumps and it shouldn’t really hit bumps at this stage.’