Pretty darn cute

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has an utterly adorable name for his villa beau Maura Higgins, but it was never aired on the show.

Opening up about her relationship with the pro ballroom dancer, fiery Irish stunner Maura revealed that his little nickname for her is ‘Button Nose’.

The pair finished found romance on the fifth series of the ITV dating show but got off to a controversial start.

Curtis was initially in a ‘half relationship’ with blonde flight attendant, Amy Hart, before leaving her heartbroken when he had his head turned during the Casa Amor challenge.

With Amy and Curtis’ romance in tatters, Maura took the opportunity to swoop in and confess her feelings for him.

Now, the couple seem to be totally loved up having landed fourth place in the grand finale.

Gushing over her new man, Maura told Grazia: ‘He gets up in the morning and irons my dresses for me. He’s just the cutest guy in the world.

‘His nickname for me on the show was Button Nose but they never showed that.’

The gorgeous grid girl also has plans to get closer to Curtis, adding: ‘I definitely want to move.’

She then went on to issue a stark warning to her bae, making it clear Curtis won’t be getting off lightly if he ever strays.

Maura explained: ‘Obviously, we’re going to be busy now, but I feel like if we both like each other enough we will make time for each other.

‘I’m not a girl to be on edge all the time thinking, “I wonder what he’s doing?”

‘I trust someone until they do me wrong, and if they do me wrong, that’s it. There are no second chances with me. You’re gone.’