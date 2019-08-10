Curtis Pritchard has opened up about partner Maura’s views on sexuality.

The Love Island star, who appeared on the most recent series of the show this summer and came in fourth place with partner Maura Higgins, recently spoke out his views on sexuality.

Speaking to the Sun, he admitted that he would be open to having a relationship with a man, saying that he doesn’t like to out labels on things.

‘I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now,’ he said. ‘You can never put a label on anything. It’s a cliche to say, but love is blind.

‘I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn’t rule anything out.’

And now, the professional ballroom dancer, who is set to star in the upcoming series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, has revealed how girlfriend Maura really feels on his confessions about sexuality.

Speaking to Heat, Curtis reiterated that he didn’t like to put labels on relationships, adding that the 28-year-old model and grid girl is apparently ‘on the same page’ as him.

‘I don’t feel the need to. Things change all the time, I don’t think things like that need to be labelled.

‘As long as you’re happy where you are in that moment in life, be happy.’

‘Obviously we’ve spoken about it and we’re both on the same page,’ he said of partner Maura.

‘We’re more than happy with how we are in our relationship and it’s going in the correct direction.

‘I can see a future with her. Who knows if we’ll have kids and get married!’

Before coupling up with Maura, the 23-year-old was in a relationship with fellow islander Amy Hart, who he had labelled as his ‘half girlfriend’.

After the pair split, the 26-year-old chose to exit the villa and walk from the show.