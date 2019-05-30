He's changed his tune!

Younger brother of Strcitly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, Curtis is among the line-up of sexy singletons heading into the 2019 Love Island villa.

Curtis, who’s also made a career from his dancing talent, is set to hit our screens on Monday 3rd of June when the fifth series of the ITV dating show kicks off.

But it seems the 23-year-old, who is famed for appearing on Dancing With The Stars, Ireland’s version of Strictly, wasn’t always keen about embarking on the televised search for romance.

Speaking to a student newspaper earlier this year, Curtis detailed the TV show’s he’d be happy to star in.

Dubbing The Island With Bear Grylls and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! as productions he’d be up for being involved with, Curtis went on to add that the same didn’t go for his now current project.

He simply said: ‘Love Island, probably not.’

Despite shutting down his prospects in the iconic Spanish villa, the dancing pro is now days away from embarking on a potential six weeks on the island of lurrve.

Curtis has made it clear he won’t be getting up to any funny business with any female cast members.

Dishing the details on his potential sex life in the villa, he revealed he wouln’t be up for going any further than a kiss on camera.

He explained: ‘I won’t be having sex on TV – that’s a private matter, if somebody does that, that’s what they want to do but it’s not what I would like to do.’

Speaking to The Sun, Curtis added: ‘I feel it’s a very private matter and should be done behind closed doors, not for the world to see. It should be between you and your loved one.

‘Kisses are fine. Everything further than that, it should be a private matter.’