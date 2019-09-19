The star gained two stone in the villa

Curtis Pritchard is set to lose the weight he gained in the Love Island villa as he has signed up to be the face of Weight Watchers.

The dancer, who is dating his Love Island co-star Maura Higgins, has apparently landed a big money deal with the weight loss company after piling on the pounds in the Majorcan villa.

Speaking about joining Weight Watchers, Curtis said: ‘I am really excited to join WW as an ambassador and pleased to be following a programme that’s right for me. For me this isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about being a healthier version of me.’

While a source added: ‘Curtis is delighted with the deal and can’t wait to get started on the healthy recipes.

‘He wants to feel confident in his swimwear again and get a six-pack again like his brother AJ. He’d hate to be known as the bigger brother.’

After leaving the villa in July, Curtis, 23, admitted: ‘I did put on a bit of weight, around two stone.

‘I enjoyed myself in the villa and I didn’t exercise a lot.

‘I liked to treat myself every now and again with food – this was just for eight weeks.

‘We do so much training when we’re dancing.You can eat more food.

‘I’m hoping to start training again soon. I find it good physically and mentally.

‘I need to sort my diet out, that’s the main thing.

‘You can work out, but if you don’t have a meal plan with a decent diet you’ve got no chance.’

Curtis added that he might ask his brother, Strictly professional AJ, for diet advice.

‘Hopefully AJ will give me some tips on getting a six-pack back,’ he said.

Good luck, Curtis!