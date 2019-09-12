This is BIG

Although the days of Love Island 2019 may seem worlds away now that summer is fading fast, it was in fact just six weeks ago that the fifth series of the iconic dating show came to an end.

Since the grand finale, some once-loved-up villa couples have dwindled into non-existence, with Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor and even winners Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill splitting.

Despite Greg and Amber’s lack of romantic success after splitting that £50k prize money, things seem to be going slightly more smoothly for Islanders Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane.

Having sparked romance after Essex babe Jourdan turned model Danny’s head during the series’ Casa Amor challenge, the lovebirds have gone from strength to strength and have now taken a massive relationship step.

Both of the two took to Instagram yesterday to announce that they had moved into together, despite meeting around two months ago.

Sharing a snap him and his bae in a shiny new kitchen, Danny wrote: ‘Feeling grateful to be able to make this possible. Hard work pays off🥂

‘Excited for the next chapter … 🏠’

Meanwhile Jourdan expressed her excitement for the huge milestone, telling her followers: ‘Always wanted to move since before the show….and made it my mission since coming out to make sure I did. Finally have a house to make into a home.

‘Feel proud, scared, nervous, excited all in one

‘Here’s to new chapters 🥂.’

Of course, plenty of the lovers’ Love Island pals made sure to congratulate them on the exciting news.

Cheeky sandwich seller, Joe Garratt, wrote: ‘Congrats guys!!🙌, while axed Islander Sherif Lanre chipped in: ‘Big moves 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Blessings bro 💙.’

Meanwhile, hunky Scottish gym pro Anton added: ‘Yesssss lad! Proud of you brother ❤️.’

Despite the praise from their fellow TV stars, a few commenters were slightly shocked that the move had come so soon in the relationship.