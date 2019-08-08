Love Island’s Dom Lever gives away HUGE baby clue with adorable snap

We can't wait to see their gorgeous bubba...

Just weeks after Love Island’s Jessica Hayes announced the birth of her son, Presley James Lawry, a fellow islander has hinted that the next Love Island baby should be arriving anytime soon – who wants to bet that they’ll be besties?!

28-year-old Dom shared the cutest trio of Polaroid pictures with fans via Instagram, hinting that the birth of baby Lever is just around the corner.

The adorable snap feature his wife Jess Lever – née Jess Shears – posing with her ever-growing bump and Dom kissing her stomach. How cute!

He captioned the post: ‘Anytime now would be good ❤️’, getting fans excited.

One commented: Can’t wait 🤩❤️’ while another added ‘Aww lovely photos 😘😘 she looks like her bump has dropped in position 😍😍’.

But it wasn’t just fans sending the pair well wishes, with many islanders and reality stars commenting on the post.

With ex- TOWIE star and fellow dad, Mario Falcone, writing: ‘So excited for you both mate 🙌🏼’.

The couple met on ITV2’s Love Island back in 2017 and despite not winning the show got engaged just six months after leaving the infamous villa, before tying the knot in Mykonos, Greece last year.

Jess has been very open about her pregnancy, regularly taking to Instagram stories to ask for advice and share her experiences as she ventures into motherhood.

Earlier this year she revealed that the pair took ten pregnancy tests in total when they found out that they were becoming parents, just to make sure it was really happening!

Most recently she has inspiringly spoken out about how she has dealt with the weight gain and changes to her body that occur during pregnancy, writing: ‘Seeing this massive gain has led me to have days where I think about if I’ll ever fit into certain things again, if my ass will ever look like it did walking into love island, if the TONNE of cellulite I have gained will ever go!

‘BUT then I take a step back and remember that my body is giving me the greatest gift I could ever ask for, it’s growing an actual human!’

Hopefully the lovebirds won’t be waiting too much longer!

Words by Ari Longson.