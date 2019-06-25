Maybe these two will couple up on the outside

Axed Love Island star Elma Pazar has confessed that she has a soft spot for fellow dumpee, Joe Garratt.

The pair were booted off the ITV dating show last week, following a public vote.

Sandwich seller Joe was devastated to leave surfer chick flame Lucie Donlan behind, while Essex girl Elma’s budding romance with hunky Anton Danyluk was snubbed out.

Now, the eyelash technician, 26, has revealed she sees potential between her and 22-year-old London boy, Joe.

When asked on Capital FM’s breakfast show this morning if she fancies Joe, Elma candidly confessed: ‘Yeah, maybe, maybe. Do you know what I think, it’s, like, being familiar with someone.’

She continued to explain that she reckons if she was in the original line up, something may have sparked with Joe, adding: ‘Because he’s from the south and I’m from the south, it works better. I think if I’d initially gone in there, first line up, and he’d walked in there and been like “you alright there girls” I would have been like “yeah, a bit of me, that.”’

Elma was then quizzed about the moment Lucie confessed to being open to get to know another boy in the villa earlier this week if he was her type, saying: ‘‘Imagine if I left here and that surf guy walked through the door, I’d be gutted.

‘I’d be open to get to know him. I feel guilty as hell for saying it because I do like Joe, but this is what I’ve come here for.’

Elma sweetly admitted that she quickly made sure to drop Joe a message to check he was okay after his love interest’s shock announcement.

‘My heart broke because I know how much Joe proper, proper likes her. I don’t wanna say love because the L-bomb’s quite a big bomb to say but I’m going to say that he proper likes her.

‘I did check up on him. Because I really care for him, I do, he’s a good boy.’