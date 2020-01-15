Tyga has responded to Eve from Love Island’s claims he ‘slid into her DMs’

Awks...

We’re not even a week into the first ever series of winter Love Island and there’s already so much drama and goss flying around.

Fans of the ITV dating show were left gobsmacked yesterday when it was confirmed that posh Cornwall lad Ollie Williams had left the villa.

The hunky, blonde land owner confessed he was ditching his chance at winning £50k and gaining ultimate influencer fame in order to follow his heart.

“I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else,” he explained.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

“At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.”

Fair enough.

Just as we’d got over the shock of Ollie’s departure, Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga has waded in to have his say on villa life.

Remember on Monday night when bombshell twin Eve Gale claimed that the US rapper had once slid into her DM’s? Yeah, Tyga’s seemingly had his say on that.

Having made the bold statement during the Islanders’ first challenge Spill the Tea, Eve actually spilled more details on the alleged exchange in her promo interview.

“We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left.”

Sounds likely enough. But it looks like Tyga has low-key hinted that Eve’s story is a big fat fib over on Twitter.

The Rack City hit maker liked a Tweet reading, ‘The Tyga that she claims dm’ed her vs the Tyga that actually dm’ed her.’

He also Tweeted a string of laughing emojis, which could be totally unrelated, but it feels like Tyga isn’t in total agreement with how his apparent messaging sesh with Eve went down.