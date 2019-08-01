Only six out of 36 Love Island stars actually applied for the show!

Love Island has been exposed as a sham – with just six of this year’s 36 contestants actually being picked from the thousands who applied.

Six of the stars were placed by showbiz agents and the remaining 24 were cast by the hit ITV2 programme’s producers.

A massive 85,000 people applied to find love on Love Island, which means in reality they had just a 0.007% chance of making it on to the actual show.

Of the original contestants in the villa, air hostess Amy Hart, 26, fireman Michael Griffiths, 27, and caterer Joe Garratt, 22, all applied via the advertised process.

Basketball player Ovie Soko, 28, who finished third in Monday night’s final, also submitted his own application.

But Amber Gill, 21 – winner with Greg O’Shea, 24 – was scouted by producers.

Pro dancer Curtis Pritchard, 23, had an agent prior to being cast for the show – as did boxer Tommy Fury, brother of champion fighter Tyson.

An ITV source told the Mirror: ‘Having agents beforehand can be beneficial for the contestants, as they’ve got a better understanding of what to expect when they come off the show.’

TV’s chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall confirmed the numbers as part of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s inquiry into reality TV. The probe follows the suicides of Love Islanders Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

MPs asked how many contestants had been approached by casting team members in relation to the number that had applied.

Dame Carolyn has told them applications total about 98,000 and denied casting directors are instructed on physical appearance in making their selections.

She said: ‘There is a very rigorous application and casting process.

‘They take the 98,000 down to about 90 or 100 then go through medical and psychological questionnaires plus assessments. The number then falls to 30 or 40, who get selected to appear.’