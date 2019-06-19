He was booted off the show last night

Joe Garratt has been taken to a ‘safehouse’ by producers after being dumped from Love Island.

According to The Scottish Sun, the sandwich-maker was whisked away from the villa and briefed by producers about the backlash he has received online.

Fans branded Joe ‘controlling’ and ‘possessive’ after he tried to put an end to her friendship with Tommy Fury. His behaviour attracted over 1200 Ofcom complaints.

Rather than put Joe through a string of press conferences – standard protocol for any of the dumped islanders – ITV have cancelled the interviews and are doing all they can to protect him.

‘Joe has been in the safehouse since leaving the villa,’ an insider revealed. ‘There has been a backlash against him and as part of ITV’s new duty of care, they’re doing everything they can to help him deal with it when he comes out.’

It comes after ITV bosses vowed to provide Love Island contestants better aftercare after the tragic death of Mike Thalassitis.

Although viewers had genuine concerns about Joe and Lucie’s relationship in the villa, it’s worth remembering that ITV only air one hour of footage out of 24 hours in a day. And now Joe has been dumped, people are concerned for his welfare.

‘Genuinely worried for Joe coming out and seeing all the abuse he’s getting. Really hope he’s mentally strong and I hope ITV ensures there is sufficient support for him. No one deserves that level of abuse/ hatred # loveisland,’ one user tweeted.

Another said: ‘Now that Joe is out he’ll need a lot of support because he’s been torn online and that actually makes me so sad. Feel like we forget that the islanders are real people with real feelings who will see this when they come out so let’s all try to be nicer # loveisland

The pair were separated in an emotional dumping in Tuesday night’s show and it was left unclear whether Lucie would walk away from the villa.

Meanwhile, Joe’s mum is ‘devastated’ over the abuse claims and defended her son by insisting he’s a ‘normal’ and ‘loving’ lad.

‘He doesn’t emotionally control anyone,’ she said. ‘I see him every day of the week and there’s no way he would make a girl cry. He’s a normal, loving 22-year-old lad.’

A spokesperson for Love Island also reassured fans that family members have ‘open lines of communication’ with producers at all times to check on the welfare of their loved ones.

‘We have always ensured that the families of Islanders have the contact details of key members of our production team and there is always an open line of communication.

‘We have always offered support to families where appropriate and when requested.’