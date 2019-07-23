Poor Anna!

Love Island viewers were left fuming last night after Jordan admitted he’s had a change of heart.

Just days after he asked Anna to be his girlfriend, it looks like his head has been turned by model India.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s Love Island episode, Jordan is chatting with Curtis and confesses: ‘I feel like over the past coupe of days I’ve had a few conversations with India.’

He continued: ‘I find myself looking forward to bumping into her in the villa, and having conversations with her.

‘It’s just made me sit back and think, you know.’

It then cuts to Anna, who appears to be watching them, who says: ‘I’ve got a bad feeling.’

Disappointed viewers soon flocked to Twitter to blast Jordan for ‘game playing’.

‘BAFFLES ME how Jordan can plan a romantic tour and ask Anna to be his GF all the while reassuring her that he’s into her just to find out he’s got his eye on India….WTF #loveisland,’ one wrote.

While a second commented: ‘It’s like Jordan doesn’t like to see Ovie happy with a girl. First he steals Anna off of him, now he wants India?’

Other fans suspected his change of heart had something to do with the pair finding themselves in the bottom three again.

Former Strictly pro James Jordan wrote on Twitter: ‘So this year it seems they are all playing the game more than any other year. Curtis in bottom 3 with Amy so he jumped ship.

‘Now Jordan in bottom 3 and coincidently looking to jump ship too. Lots of people second guessing their relationships.’

While RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage raged: ‘Omg. Jordan. Are you taking the ACTUAL p**s??!!!!! @LoveIsland #loveisland.’