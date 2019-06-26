Top blagger or modern philosopher?

Tommy Fury has left Love Island fans laughing after his latest deep thoughts on Tuesday night’s episode.

During some one on one time between best bros Tommy and Curtis Pritchard, Tommy managed to drop a pearl of wisdom that Twitter just couldn’t ignore.

During the chat Tommy said: ‘Life is a test, and love is a prize.’

In a fact not lost on many, a similar line was originally made famous in Avicii’s 2013 hit Wake Me Up. Twitter was quick to pass judgement.

‘Did Tommy Just quote Avicii as if he made it up?’ One fan wrote in disbelief.

Another said: ‘Tommy needs to stop thinking he’s original with the “Life is a game/Love is the prize” quote – totally robbed it from Avicii.’

A third wrote: ‘I’m howling I can’t believe I’m only copping on that tommy saying life is a game and love is a prize is from an Avicii song hahahahahahaha’

While not a direct rip-off If you’ve ever listened to ‘Wake Me Up’ by Avicii – who passed away in April 2018 – you’ll know that the lyrics include, ‘Life’s a game made for everyone and love is a prize.’

Inspirational? Yes. Original? Far from it.

Earlier in the series, Tommy also had fans laughing when he prepared a cheese sandwich for his date with Maura and with his attempts to cut through a block of ice with a butter knife.

Maybe not the sharpest tool in the shed, but definitely good for a laugh, Tommy’s antics may be welcome considering all the drama going on this week.

We’re looking forward to more inspirational quotes from the boxer as the series continues.