Love Island fans have expressed their outrage after the departure of islander Ollie Williams.

The ITV matchmaking show’s first ever winter series hit screens just days ago, but it has already had it’s first deserted islander.

In just a few days, contestant Ollie Wiliams became one of the most controversial ever seen on Love Island after he was seen online boasting about his hunting hobby and posing with dead animals.

And less than a week into the show, the self-proclaimed Grade 1 listed estate heir walked out on the show, claiming that meeting girls had reignited his love for his former flame who he split with last year.

As a result of his exit, a good chunk last night’s episode focused on the Cornwall native explaining his departure and bidding farewell to his fellow islanders.

However, viewers have taken to Twitter to express their outrage at the former Royal Holloway student’s exit treatment, claiming that he was given ‘too much air time’, while last season’s Sherif Lanre was ‘erased’.

The summer 2019 contestant was removed from the villa after accidentally kicking fellow islander Molly-Mae Hague.

At the time of his departure, viewers were left baffled as his exit was not aired at all, so the show released a statement reading, ‘After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.’

And now fans have taken to Twitter to express their rage, with one writing, ‘This Ollie departure storyline is getting too much air time. Last year I blinked and Sherif was gone with no explanation. #LoveIsland’.

‘ITV giving Ollie this fake “in love with my ex” sob story rather than just booting him out is typical white male privilege,’ ranted another. ‘I didn’t see them so quick to defend Sherif last year #LoveIsland’.

Another commented, ‘Sherif only got a 5 second send off while Ollie over here is getting a 30 minute documentary about his departure. No one cares, just leave #LoveIsland’.

‘I really need to know why Ollie’s departure got thisss much airtime,’ added another, ‘I know you lot remember how they erased man like Sherif last series, where was that energy 🧐 #LoveIsland’.