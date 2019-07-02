SAVAGE

With the Love Island boys living it up in the villa with six hot new ladies and the girls residing in Casa Amor with six fit new lads, it was only a matter of time before this ultimate test of loyalty caused some serious head turning.

But did anyone predict that loved up ballroom dancer Curtis Pitchard’s noggin would be spinning like it was when he clapped eyes on Croydon girl, Jourdan?!

Just days ago the expert boogy-er was swooning over ‘half-girlfriend’ Amy Hart.

Then in last night’s instalment of the ITV dating show, viewers watched as he began questioning his bond with the blonde air hostess.

And tonight’s episode will up the awkward ante even further.

As Curtis grows more and more tempted to ditch his current flame and couple up with Jourdan, Amy is over in Casa Amor dropping the L-bomb. Agh!

Viewers eager for some disloyalty drama will be pleased to see Curtis start cracking on with Jourdan, saying: ‘I have a good relationship with Amy. I have a good connection with Amy, she’s a lovely young lady, she’s fascinating. I could see things working with her… But how can somebody go from being in a good relationship to feeling something completely different with somebody else in three days.

‘Loads of people have walked into the villa, I’ve not even looked at anyone. This is why I don’t know why you have swayed me in a different direction.

‘You are clearly stunning, you seem very clever, you seem like you’ve got a good heart and there clearly is something missing with me and Amy otherwise it wouldn’t have happened.’

Later, Curtis seeks advice from Tommy and begins to pick holes in his romance with Amy.

‘I’ve been lying in mine and Amy’s relationship without even realising it. There are things wrong in our relationship. I haven’t been expressing my feelings properly… But there are things wrong with it. I don’t like how sometimes Amy doesn’t do things.

‘I don’t like the fact that Amy is so negative sometimes when she doesn’t need to be because she is talented, she’s smart. I don’t like these things. The fact that Jourdan has those things straight away has influenced me and changed my mind.’

Despite still being in a pickle over which stunning girl to choose when it comes down to it, Curtis seizes the moment to tell Jourdan: ‘I didn’t think I would be turned. I’m thinking with my gut and my heart now… If a recoupling was in half an hour, I’d be going off my gut, I’d choose you.’

Meanwhile, Amy couldn’t be on a more different page as she admits to her fellow female Islanders that she’s fallen in love with Curtis.

She says: ‘Before I left the Villa, I had started to have an inkling that I might love Curtis. He’s my absolute favourite person and I thought I loved him before I came away but then I thought, I don’t actually know what love is. Do I just really like him? How do you know when it crosses over into love?

‘Being here and not being able to contact him, not being able to see him has been so gut wrenching for me. I’m like, this is love, 100 per cent. I never thought it would happen to me.

‘He’s my half boyfriend and my best friend rolled into one. I don’t think I’m going to tell him though, I’m happy with my little secret that I know I love him.’

Love Island is on tonight at 9pm on ITV2.