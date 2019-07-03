Amy is distraught over what Curtis has done

Tonight’s episode of Love Island will see the Casa Amor drama come to an explosive climax, as Curtis comes clean to devastated Amy about his disloyalty.

While Amy was pining for half-boyfriend Curtis and even confessing her love for him, the ballroom dancing pro was busy attempting to crack on with stunning newbie, Jourdan.

When Amy returned to the villa last night, tensions were high as Curtis nervously told her: ‘We need to talk.’

In tonight’s instalment of the programme, viewers can watch as Curtis gets brutally honest with Amy.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘I’m going to be completely truthful with you about everything,’ he tells her.

Curtis then admits: ‘I said I would recouple with her and she said no basically.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Amy says: ‘So she said no, so you were like “Oh right then go back to Ames.”’

Curtis tells her: ‘No. I was still going to pursue her then something just clicked. I realised that I had been lying to myself, I’d been lying to everybody and worst of all I’d been lying to you…

‘Our relationship has stuff we need to work on, it really does and I’ve lied and said it hasn’t. A girl has walked in that has some of the things I’d like us to work on and this is where I felt my connection with her… I would like to work on our relationship and work on the things and make them better.’

Bitterly snapping back, Amy remarks: ‘Do you know how worthless this makes me feel? To know that you didn’t like and respect me enough to be able to resist makes me feel like utter sh*te.’

The completely distraught air hostess seeks solace in the Beach Hut, sobbing: ‘My whole life I’ve been looking for someone who accepts me for me and I truly thought I’d found that and I thought you’d found that in me… Where do I go from here?

‘I thought I’d met my first love and The One, and it turns out I haven’t. I’m someone’s back-up plan yet again.’