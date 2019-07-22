Cue that villa drama

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, viewers will watch as Islanders discover what the UK’s headlines have been saying about them, in the challenge, The Sidebar Of Shame.

In the garden, Amber receives a text, which reads ‘BREAKING NEWS. Islanders, it’s time to find out who has hit the headlines in today’s challenge.’

Islanders are presented with news headlines about one another with names blanked out. It’s up to them to figure out who the headline is about, swilling a drink over their choice.

As Tommy correctly guesses that Amber’s mum could see her having a romantic spark with Ovie, Amber tells the six foot seven basketball player: ‘It’s just because she fancies you, I know that’s why!’

Blonde beauty Molly-Mae is later left less than pleased when Curtis guesses her name as the correct answer to the headline: ‘LOVE ISLAND FANS ACCUSE “BORED” MOLLY-MAE OF FAKING HER LOVE FOR TOMMY.’

Hitting back at the claims in the beach hut, Molly remarks: ‘I’m definitely not bored. If people still think I’m fake at this point, what hope have I got?’

Another headline bound to cause a stir read: ‘LOVE ISLAND FANS ACCUSE INDIA OF ONLY LIKING OVIE TO WIN THE £50K.’

Later in the episode, Ovie pulls Amber for a chat, admitting the headline had got him thinking.

He says: ‘As an athlete, people use you…a lot.’

But Amber is keen to reassure Ovie of India’s intentions, telling Ovie: ‘From my point of view, she seems like a nice girl. I don’t get that vibe from her.’

Speaking with Belle and Harley on the day beds, India airs her feeling about the claims, insiting her feelings for Ovie are genuine: ‘I’m more upset for Ovie. I don’t want him to think that about me or for him to have any doubt in his mind about me. I like him.’