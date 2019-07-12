And now they're on the same show...Awkward

Love Island’s Francesca Allen once called the show host Caroline Flack a ‘dirty peado’, according to one of her friends.

The 23-year-old clothing store manager allegedly yelled the cruel slur at the TV presenter, 31, during a day out at Wireless festival back in 2012.

The nasty taunt came after it was reported that Caroline was dating One Direction star, Harry Styles, who was 17-years-old at the time, with Caz being far older than him at 31.

The claims of the Essex girl’s shocking comment are detailed in a Tweet posted by Francesca’s friend, Paigey Banks, seven years ago.

The post read: ‘Highligh of the dayyy seeing Caroline Flack and calling herrr a dirtyy pedo withhhh @francesca_allen hahaha.’

Speaking out about the resurfaced social media upload, a rep for Francesca told The Sun: ‘This was a historic tweet that has not come from Francesca directly.

‘Francesca can’t reply as she is in the villa but she would be mortified if she was judged based on the actions of a 16 year old friend.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘She has a lot of respect for Caroline and is looking forward to meeting her.’

In Caroline’s autobiography, Storm In A C Cup, she wrote about being branded a ‘paedophile’ in public.

She penned: ‘It began to go wrong when Harry was pictured coming out of my house one morning. And once that was out, it was open season.

‘After that, anyone could say anything. In the street people started shouting at me “paedophile” and “pervert”.’

Defending her and the pop star’s age gap, she added: ‘I’ve never felt I was much older than Harry. I still feel 18 and I probably act that way half the time.

‘Although it was just a bit of fun we decided it was best to keep it to ourselves as we were both working for Simon Cowell.’