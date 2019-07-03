Awks

Dumped Love Island stars have claimed that Casa Amor success story George Rains is ‘using’ Lucie Donlan after she chose to couple up with him.

The stunning surfer chick appeared rather smitten when she strutted back in to the villa with the blonde hunk on her arm last night, after hitting it off with him over in Casa Amor.

Gushing over the 22-year-old Essex boy, the Cornish model described the builder as ‘so good looking’.

But fellow Casa Amor boy Dennon has questioned the couple’s bond, revealing that George told him Lucie isn’t ‘his type’.

Hinting that Lucie is on the road to heart break, he said: ‘George and Lucie I don’t think will last.

‘He said to me she’s not his usual type. He’s with her because he was short of options.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Posh boy Stevie Bradley also admitted he’s unsure about the romance, after Lucie chose to pair up with George after sharing a snog with Stevie.

He said after being dumped from the villa: ‘With George it was the weirdest love triangle.’

Despite failing to win Lucie’s heart, Stevie made it clear he’s happy for her and new beau, George.

He added: ‘But we got on so well. I’m really happy for them both going into the villa. When Lucie picked George I smiled as he gets a go at this. I don’t look back with any malice.

‘I have no idea how Lucie and George will go. I want them to do really well as they are both really lovely.

‘In terms of how similar they are, they seem like very different people. But on paper he’s her type. She went by the laws of attraction.’