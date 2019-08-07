Romance isn't dead

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea skipped a serious operation on his skull in order to appear alongside his villa bae, Amber Gill, on Loose Women yesterday.

The Irish hottie, who was crowned winner of the fifth series of the ITV dating show last week, revealed that he had ditched his surgery appointment to be interviewed about his experience on the show with his fellow winner, Amber.

During Tuesday’s instalment of the panel show, Greg was asked by Loose Women host Andrea McLean: ‘Is it true you were meant to be having an operation today? Because you’re a rugby player, you’ve injured your head, you’ve got bones coming through your face or something?’

Chucking at the comment, the 24-year-old Rugby ace revealed: ‘Yeah so I don’t know if you can notice but I’ve a broken nose and a cracked forehead, my nose is dented.’

Reaching over to prod Greg’s face, panellist Janet Street Porter said: ‘Let me have a feel,’ before remarking: ‘Oh it’s a lump!’

Explaining the situation, Greg continued: ‘So I was supposed to be going home and having the operation done, but it just didn’t play out.’

Going on, he hinted the choice not to undergo the op was partly based on not wanting to impair his good looks: ‘That was the worse time to go and get facial surgery. Shaving all my hair off and the whole thing, I’d be out of action.’

The couple’s appearance on Loose Women follows reports that ITV are scrapping the winner’s spin-off show, that would document the pair’s life after Love Island.

Sources have claimed that the decision comes down to fears that Greg and Amber could savagely split just months after winning.

A telly insider told The Sun: ‘It’s been a publicity disaster in previous years, when couples split before their show aired or appeared to get back together just as the programmes came out.

‘Jack and Dani’s series was a perfect example last year, with everyone saying their relationship was fake.

‘This year bosses want to take the heat off the contestants’ relationships, especially as it’s been such a choppy year for couples making a go of it.

‘Instead they are focusing on Winter Love Island and want to nail the casting for that series.

‘Of course, they’re keeping a close eye on their couples to spot any potential for spin-off shows, but at the moment it’s certainly not looking likely.’