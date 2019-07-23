He was granted permission to leave on Monday

Love Island star Greg O’Shea secretly left the villa earlier this week to attend his beloved nan’s funeral back home in Dublin.

The Irish rugby star, 24, was granted permission to temporarily leave the villa on Monday after nan Monica passed away on Friday.

Greg’s family have since thanked ITV for letting their son attend the funeral.

‘Greg is a very good family man and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his Nan got on well,’ his dad Niall O’Shea told Limerick Live 95.

A statement said Greg’s beloved nan Monica Ho ‘passed away peacefully on 19th July 2019, in the care of Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.’

While a Love Island spokesperson added: ‘Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral.

‘Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa.’

It comes less than a week after Anton Danyluk was forced to leave the villa after falling ill.

Representatives from the show didn’t disclose the cause or diagnosis of Anton’s ailments, but said the 24-year-old gym owner would be missing from a single episode.

After returning to the villa, Anton said he was happy to be back with his Love Island family.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he shared: ‘I’m back! I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt in here. I’m so happy to be back with my family and see the beautiful Belle.’