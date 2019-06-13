The 24-year-old looks very different from when he was in the ITV2 villa

Love Island star Harley Judge has taken up bodybuilding – and has changed dramatically since leaving the villa.

The reality TV star was on the ITV2 show back in 2017, but was voted out after a week, telling his fans to “Stay humble” on his exit.

He was always muscly during his time on Love Island but the 24-year-old has taken it up a notch and started competing in bodybuilding competitions – and even winning them!

Now extremely tanned and extremely ripped, Harley posed topless in the street as he celebrated coming first in a contest on Instagram.

Clutching his trophy, he wrote: ‘1ST F**KING PLACE!!

‘Only gone and done it, all the hard work has paid off.

’10 weeks of dieting, hours in the gym, hours of cardio .. PURE GRIT .. blood, sweat, and no tears (close a few times).’

He continued: ‘To say I’m proud of myself is an understatement. I set myself a goal and I’ve smashed it I thank you all for your positive and negative comments + messages because without it I wouldn’t have done it. You are my motivation.

‘Plan of attack is to now give my body a break, enjoy my summer and back on prep ready for the British finals in October

‘MISSION ACCOMPLISHED GUYS!’

Harley regularly posts about his fitness and diet plans on social media, and has even filmed a YouTube video called ‘Love Island to Bodybuilding’.

However, despite winning a competition, he confessed he isn’t 100% confident about his body.

He told his fans: ‘I doubt myself a hell of a lot! Although I am happy with the way I looked on stage, there’s definitely some improvements to be made.’

During his time in the villa, Harley coupled up with Amber Davies, who went on to win the show with Kem Cetinay– who she’s no longer with.

When he entered the villa, he cited his occupation as a grounds worker, and later went into real estate after leaving the show.