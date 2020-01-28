Omg get us to that villa pronto...

Love Island’s hilarious Scottish voice over extraordinaire Iain Stirling has dropped some seriously juicy info about life in the villa.

While this might not come of interest to those completely indifferent to the world of beauty, for those getting-ready-obsessed viewers who have always wondered how the Islanders look so glam, this is top knowledge.

While we’ve seen solid evidence that the stunning villa gals prep their hair and make-up themselves for a day around the pool, it’s been revealed that they have a helping hand when it comes to glamming up.

Yep, according to funny man Iain, who just so happens to be dating this series’ host Laura Whitmore, the Islanders have “more professional support with hair and beauty now”.

But this wasn’t always the case apparently, with contestants in earlier series said to be left to get themselves looking hot via their own devices.

Pointing this out to Vice, Iain said, “If you jump on ITVHub and watch the early series, by the end they all look quite scruffy. Now they don’t.”

Luckily for Iain, beau Laura Whitmore’s new role as host of Love Island means that the new series’ South African location won’t cause any distance issues.

In fact, Laura proved just how close the pair are in their joint work venture, sharing a series of snaps of the pair of them laughing away during filming at the Cape Town villa.

In honour of Iain’s birthday, which he celebrated yesterday, Laura sweetly penned, ‘When bae sneaks into your office to say hello! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best person I know @iaindoesjokes ❤️.’

Awwwww!