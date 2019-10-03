Looking good girl

Love Island mega babe India Reynolds took to Instagram yesterday to showcase a huge change to her appearance.

The 28-year-old reality star wowed her followers as she unveiled a gorgeously fresh new hair cut with a stunning selfie.

Captioning the upload, “Hair today…gone tomorrow 😱💇🏻♀️,” the glamour model pouted for the camera, displaying a sleek, shorter do, style into a flicky middle parting style.

The new look went down a storm with her 1.1 million followers, with plenty taking to the comment section to swoon over her revamped barnet.

“Stunning, short hair suits you 😍,” one wrote, while a second chipped in, “Obsessed 🔥🔥🔥.”

“You look incredible 😻,” one more gushed.

Meanwhile, India’s celebrity pals wrote more kind words.

“Gorgeous 😻,” wrote former TOWIE star Lauren Pope and Love Island’s Tyne-Lexi Clarson agreed, saying, “Love 😍😍.”

This follows news that India was forced to deny rumours that she had cheated on villa beau Ovie Soko.

The pair found romance when they met on the 2019 series of Love Island but last month India was said to have been unfaithful to the pro basketball player with former Arsenal player Kieran Gibbs at his birthday party.

Shutting down the speculation and detailing the drama of the situation, she said, “We’ve had a week of nightmare things. There was one [rumour] last week and then yesterday there was another. Can we have a break? Can we just live, please?

“Speaking to the Daily Mail, the brunette bombshell continued, “We’ve been absolutely fine, but obviously it’s not nice. The worst thing is – something coming out in the paper is one thing, we know it’s not true and we can just get over that – but it’s all the people on Instagram that start sending you horrible messages.

“I’ve known Kieran and his brother for years and it was their 30th birthday so I was there with loads of friends and family. There’s nothing about it! It got blown into a ridiculous thing.”