Love Island’s India Reynolds and her partner Ovie Soko landed third place in the show’s grand finale on Monday night.

The pair narrowly missed out on the £50,000 prize money, but luckily India claimed just days before the final that she knew easier ways of raking in insane amounts of cash.

Reassuring 28-year-old basketball player beau Ovie that her feelings were genuine and not part of a plot to get her hands on the big bucks prize, the glamour model, also 28, told him: ‘There’s easier ways to make £50k.’

Now, the brunette beauty has explained her comment and reckons it was ‘taken out of context’.

She said: ‘I work really, really hard at home to have my career the way it is now.

‘Going on Love Island was a risk, I didn’t know if clients would want me back afterward – it is difficult. I had a reasonably easy journey in there, but people underestimate how hard it can be. ‘

Despite her successful stint as a glamour model, India has insisted that isn’t what’s on the cards for her future post-Love Island.

Speaking to Closer, she said: ‘I had a fantastic time doing glamour modelling but I gave that up five years ago so I definitely won’t be going back to it.

‘I’ll definitely go back to commercial modelling though.’

India has found romancr with hunky, six foot seven sportsman Ovie since meeting on the reality show and landed a spot in the final after he gained a mass social media fan base.

Viewers of the show were left regularly swooning on Twitter over the London boy’s charm and in hysterics over his cheeky and sometimes bizarre banter.

Speaking on his budding relationship with India, Ovie revealed: ‘When you’re really interested in a woman you hope to see all the positives in someone, and I almost expect [the attention].

‘India’s a very beautiful lady, a very nice lady, and I know I’m not the only one who sees it.’

Aw!