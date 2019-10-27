The couple are reported to have split four months after leaving the show

India Reynolds has broken her silence after reports surfaced on Saturday that she and Ovie Soko have called time on their relationship – four months after leaving Love Island.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday shortly after news broke, posting: ‘It’s free to be kind… Think before you type… Thank you x.’

Ovie has yet to respond to the reports.

It was claimed over the weekend that both India and Ovie came to an ‘amicable’ decision to end their brief romance due to ‘conflicting schedules’, according to the Mail Online.

Both Ovie and India have been hit by cheating allegations throughout their relationship, something they have both denied.

However, they have rarely been seen together in recent weeks following reports they were ‘on the rocks’.

Earlier this week Ovie shot down claims that he has grown close to TV presenter Maya Jama following her split from Stormzy earlier this year.

He said: ‘You know what’s joke? I’ve never met Maya. I’ve never met her in my life. I swear to God, I’ve never met her in my life…

‘They did filming for the very last [Love Island spin-off] Aftersun, which was at the villa, where she was there with two other talents and the whole cast we’d sort of shot… I think it was like a promo.

‘You know she was standing outside a door but, no. Never met her in my life.’

Just a week earlier, India was forced to deny cheating on him with football ace Kieran Gibbs at his birthday party in Portugal.

India’s rep told The Sun Online: ‘There is no truth in this whatsoever and Ovie and India are still very much together and happy.’

India and Ovie’s reported split means that only two couples from Love Island 2019 remain together – Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury and Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard.