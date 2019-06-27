Tom and Arabella were sent packing in the shock eviction at the end of tonight's show

Love Island’s Arabella Chi and Tom Williams have been kicked out of the villa after their fellow islanders voted them out during tonight’s shock episode.

The pair were dumped after a public vote declared Tommy and Molly-Mae, Lucie and Anton and Michael and Amber were the most popular couples in the Love Island villa.

The saved couples then split into two groups of boys and girls, with the boys deciding which girl to dump, and the girls deciding which guy to dump.

‘We feel like this person hasn’t necessarily handled certain situations in the best way possible, and has also made a few mistakes in the villa. We don’t think they’ve thrown themselves into it as much as other people have,’ Amber said before announcing Tom’s name.

Tommy then spoke on behalf of the boys, telling the group: ‘So this decision was by no means easy… but we feel like this girl hasn’t really made much of an effort with the boys in here. If she went from the villa it wouldn’t be a big loss and we just fee like as a group it was the right decision to make. The girl we’ve decided to boot from the villa is… Arabella.’

The girls reacted in total shock, while poor Danny looked absolutely devastated.

‘It’s been the best week of my life,’ he whispered to the model just before she left.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Arabella later confessed she doesn’t know whether Danny will still stay in the villa now she’s gone.

Speaking following her exit, she added, ‘That decision is with him. He was gutted when I left and said I had given him the best week of his life. It’s up to him though. If he does stay he might be scared of jeopardising things with us. ‘

She also admitted she would ‘100 percent’ still couple up with Danny if she could do it all over again.

The model continued, ‘I found somebody that I had a romantic connection with. I was attracted to him before I even went in the villa. Getting to know him more and more those feelings developed every day.’

Arabella was also quizzed about the most challenging part of being in the Love Island villa.

Taking Danny from Yewande and the tension with the other girls,’ the model admitted. ‘I knew there would be friction but at one point it felt like the villa was very divided, after Yewande left.

‘It felt like I was being looked at as a big bad wolf, even though I had just gone in there and followed my feelings.’

Arabella appears on Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday 30th June at 10pm on ITV2