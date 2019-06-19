'Teeth brighter than my future'

Love Island star Jack Fincham was known for a few things during last series of the ITV dating show.

Those being his adorable relationship with fellow winner and then-girlfriend Dani Dyer, his very accurate impressions of other Islanders and his insanely perfect gnashers.

Never one to shy away from the fact his pearly whites are EXTRA pearly, the former pen salesman openly revealed he had flown to Turkey for veneers prior to his time in the villa.

Now, the reality star has shared a snap with his 2.4 million followers in which his teeth look particularly, erm, shiny.

Reclining on a huge plush sofa wearing a comfy looking velour short and T-shirt co-ord and a pair of fresh white ankle socks, 28-year-old Jack can be seen flashing a giant grin for the camera while surrounded by a pile of fast food.

Fans were quick to point out that Jack’s cosmetically enhanced smile looks insanely white in the snapshot, with hordes of fans leaving hilarious comments beneath the upload.

One remarked: ‘Teeth brighter than my future 💡,’ whie another funny follower penned: ‘Your teeth are literally whiter than your socks😂.’

A third joked that some health and safety gear would be appropriate for standing too close to Jack’s face when he’s happy: ‘Need welding goggles for those pearly whites 🥽.’

Meanwhile, plenty compared the image to an episode of smash hit sitcom Friends, in which dopey character Ross Geller has luminous, glowing teeth after a dentistry fail.

One said: ‘ITS ROSS FROM FRIENDS 😬 LOL,’ and another agreed, chipping in: ‘anyone remember the episode of Friends where Ross bleaches his teeth and they glow in the dark? 😬.’

Despite the overload of amusing messages from fans, some social media users seemed more concerned.

‘Those are the whitest teeth I’ve ever seen! I need sunglasses just to look at this. Bit far with the bleach…,’ wrote one.

A second urged: ‘Have a day off the teeth whitener lad,’ and a third scorned: ‘Those teeth are terrifying.’

Ouch!