Another Love Island baby has arrived

Love Island series one winner Jessica Hayes has confirmed she and her fiancé Dan Lawry have welcomed their first child together.

Taking to Instagram the reality star, 26, who was crowned victorious on the ITV dating show back in 2015, shared an adorable snapshot of her newborn son’s tiny hand.

Beside the sweet image, Jess penned a super heartfelt caption, revealing the tot’s name.

She wrote: ‘Welcome to the world Presley James Lawry 27th June 6lbs 11 🌎❤️ You are so perfect in every way I can’t even describe the way I’m feeling right now and you really didn’t want to wait around 12 days early.’

The telly personality went on to explain how the little one had nearly arrived during the journey to the hospital, adding: ‘my waters broke yesterday and you were literally here within 3 hours I didn’t think we were going to make it to the hospital so close to having you in the car but we made it to a room and out you came no pain relief for mumma the biggest whirlwind of my life it all happened so quickly 😁💪🏽.’

Rounding off the swooning message, she continued: ‘So perfect and so grateful for how it all went ..Your daddy is also the best like wow so perfect I couldn’t have a better partner he is one special daddy you are a very lucky boy❤️

‘My life and family is now complete ❤️and my heart is so full I cant even describe 😭❤️ I cant stop crying you are so beautiful I don’t think this will ever sink in i am the luckiest mummy on this earth 😭❤️.’

Jessica split the £50k Love Island prize money with her fellow winner and then-beau Max Morley, but they called their romance off just six weeks after leaving the villa.

Obviously she’s now living the perfect family life while Max is thought to be dating Love Island series four star, Laura Anderson.