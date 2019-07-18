Are Joanna and Jack an item already?!

Love Island star Joanna has slammed villa flame Michael just days after leaving the show.

Taking to Instagram as she tuned in to yesterday’s episode, the stunning bombshell admitted that watching the fire fighter admit his feelings for ex beau Amber was ‘hard to watch’.

She hit back at Michael’s claims that she was ‘standoffish’ with him during their time together, as he was seen announcing: ‘She was standoffish. It was always me coming to chill with her. That’s what I’m thinking now.’

Michael also confessed to the boys that he still has feelings for Amber after shunning her attempts to rekindle their romance.

Addressing the situation via a video shared on her story, she defended her behaviour, explaining: ‘I’ve had to pause the TV. For me, being standoffish is me having respect for those in the villa because someone [Amber] is hurting in there. It’s hard for me to watch this right now. I’m not going to lie.

Later she went on: ‘In all honesty that was so hard for me to watch and right now I really don’t have any words. It’s so difficult.’

Despite her cold feelings towards 27-year-old Michael, it seems as though Joanna has already sparked a connection with 2018 Love Island lad, Jack Fowler.

As she arrived at the airport after being dumped from the villa, she was greeted by the hunky footballer.

The pair displayed some serious affection, embracing each other as Joanna wrapped her legs around the handsome reality star.

As images of the moment surfaced, Love Island fans were left seriously confused, with plenty taking to Twitter to discuss the potential new couple.

One penned: ‘Jack Fowler meeting Joanna at the airport? What’s that about? #LoveIsland,’ while another added: ‘So Joanna and Jack Fowler are a thing? when did this happen?’

Later another branded the axed Islander a ‘snake’, saying: ‘What’s this Joanna greeting jack fowler in a rather hands on way 🤔🤔🤔 said it before I’ll say it again sly snake 🐍 #loveisland.’