'I am not going to say sorry'

Love Island’s Joe Garratt has refused to apologise over the ‘abusive’ behaviour he exhibited towards villa flame Lucie Donlan.

The 22-year-old sandwich seller was dumped from the show earlier this week, leaving ‘exclusive’ love interest Lucie single.

The pair’s relationship certainly wasn’t smooth sailing though, with Joe being accused by viewers of being ‘abusive’ and ‘controlling’ towards stunning surfer, Lucie, 21.

Love Island also received hundreds of Ofcom complaints regarding Joe’s behaviour.

Meanwhile domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid issued an official statement as a result of Joe’s actions.

Since leaving the ITV reality show, Joe has hit back, defending himself and blaming the way he acted on being ‘young and inexperienced’.

He said: ‘I didn’t manipulate or abuse her.

‘I am gutted that it has been perceived in that way because it wasn’t like that at all.

‘I always had Lucie’s best interests at heart and I promise you I would do everything and anything to help her because she had a hard time in there and didn’t get on with the girls. I was trying to help her and make her experience as amazing as possible. I thought I did right.’

Joe continued to add that he won’t apologise for his treatment of Lucie- who was seen in floods of tears almost every night in the villa.

Speaking to The Sun, Joe explained: ‘I am not going to say sorry.

‘I may have worded things wrong and the cameras are on you 24/7. I may have slipped up a bit but I am only human.

‘I am young and inexperienced so maybe some things have come out differently to what they are. I just hope people can see me for who I genuinely am and what I genuinely am. I am not that person.

‘I didn’t know how I was coming across on the outside. I had no idea that I was being perceived in that sense,’ he admitted.