Jourdan Riane has reportedly split from boyfriend Danny Williams.

The former Love Island star is said to have dumped boyfriend of three months Danny Williams after he allegedly stayed out all night with other women.

The model pair met on this year’s season of ITV hit Love Island, where they left the Mallorcan villa together after being voted off by the public.

Ever since heading home from the Spanish island the pair have been inseparable, having even moved in together last month after just two months in a relationship with each other.

But now it seems like things might be crumbling for the duo, after it has been claimed that Jourdan broke up with Danny over cheating allegations.

“Jourdan and Danny have had a few ups and downs since leaving the show but they had been getting on great recently and Jourdan was so happy,” a source told The Sun Online.

However, the source then revealed that the couple started to have problems recently as Jourdan was hearing about accusations against Danny, saying that he had been keen on spending time with other girls.

“Things changed in the last few weeks though and Danny started acting distant and started going on more nights out,” the source continued.

“Jourdan started to hear rumours he was speaking to other girls behind her back. She confronted him about it but he just laughed it off.”

The source then added, “Next thing she knows, Jourdan is getting messages from girls saying Danny he’s been flirting with them and then she hears he’s spent all night partying with loads of random women.

“She called him and told him it was over and that he wouldn’t be wasting her time anymore.”

The Sun sources also revealed that Danny didn’t argue with Jourdan when she tried to end the relationship and that close friends of the model and actress have tried to reassure her that she was right in splitting with him.