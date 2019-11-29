Woah!

Former Love Island mega babe Kady McDermott left fans mind blown when she took to social media to share a photo of herself entirely naked.

The drop dead gorgeous reality star, who appeared on the 2016 series of Love Island, has been taking it easy on a luxury getaway to Thialand, and documenting the trip with plenty of stripped off snaps.

With no shortage of pics of Kady rocking a swimsuit or bikini on her Instagram account, the online influencer decided to take it one step further and pose in her birthday suit.

She posted a silhouette photo of herself, baring her bottom and standing infront of a stunning ocean backdrop.

Captioning the cheeky upload, Kady penned, ‘Views’.

Understandably, loads of Kady’s 1.3 million followers hit the comment section with plenty to say.

‘Wooooah😍🔥,’ wrote fellow Love Islander Lucy Donlan.

While one impressed fan wrote, ‘Oh Woww😍😍.’

‘You look absolutely gorgeous as always Kady McDermott xx,’ added another.

‘What a… Cracking… View 😮,’ chipped in a third.

Later, one more playfully wrote, ‘Your blocking the view 😂 only joking gorgeous 😍😍😍.’

Kady has been hanging out with 2017 Love Island contestant Gabby Allen during her hols, who’s been posting her fair share of envy inducing pics too.

Flashing her rock solid abs and glowing tan in a leopard print two piece swimsuit, personal trainer and fitness pro Gabby wrote, ‘Just keep swimming.’

Kady made sure to support her pal, adoringly commenting, ‘Abs and face 😍😍😍.’