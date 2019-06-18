Love Island babe Kaz Crossley talks relationships, break ups and her new man with CelebsNow

With Love Island series five well underway and a new bunch of sexy singletons dominating our TV screens from 9pm every evening, we can’t help but cast our minds back to the Islanders of 2018.

Flashback to the end of last summer and Kaz Crossley plus Love Island co-star Josh Denzel were totally loved up after coming third on the smash hit dating show.

Fast forward to now and any Love Island fan will know the summer of love between 25-year-old Kaz and Josh, 27, is long gone, with the pair announcing their split on Instagram in January, just six months into their relationship.

Despite the short-lived fling, the pair certainly aren’t enemies.

When asked if she’s still on good terms with Josh, Kaz told CelebsNow: ‘Yeah we are when I last saw him out I got him a drink.’

Despite seeming pally enough with her ex to buy him a bev on a night out, telly sensation Kaz revealed that rumours and speculation are a tough reality of going through a public breakup- especially post-Love Island mania.

She said: ‘The hardest part is hearing everyone’s assumptions and opinions when really they have no clue. Everyone thinks they are entitled to know everything but really you just wanna keep some things private!’

Detailing the struggles of making a reality TV relationship work under the pressures of the prying public eye, Kaz added: ‘Everything changes on the outside world as there are many contributing factors [like] being busy and not being able to spend as much time with each other.

‘You have to have a really strong connection to make it work and we’ve seen this in previous Islanders like Alex [Bowen] and Olivia [Buckland].’

No worries, though. Kaz has a new beau, this time in the form of Love Island series three star and hunky athlete, Theo Campbell.

Despite appearing in the villa a year apart, romance sparked between the good-looking pair earlier this year.

They’ve kept it low key so far, sharing just a couple of snapshots together on Instagram, but Kaz seems hopeful about her future with Theo.

‘Things are going really well he makes me happy and we have a lot of fun together – let’s see what the future holds,’ she coyly spilled.

Stunning mega-babe Kaz is certainly busy with the business side of her life too, having released her very own nails and lashes collection with KISS and landing a fitting gig as the face of the beauty brand.

Dishing the details on her exciting new venture, Kaz said: ‘I’m so excited to be the NEW brand ambassador for KISS Products! I feel like KISS is a great fit for me because I love all things beauty.

‘Not only do they have an amazing range of nails with lots of designs that are super easy but I also love their lashes. They make me feel so glam and put together.

‘As a make-up artist, I’ve used a lot of false lashes and it’s really difficult to find light-weight lashes that deliver a dramatic, fluttery look!

‘KISS Lashes are perfect with such a big range, there’s something to match every make-up look. From the nail ranges I love the NEW Masterpiece Nails, they look so beautiful and on-trend. They’re really bold so add a bit more drama to any look.’

KISS Nails and Lashes are available at Boots and Superdrug stores nationwide.