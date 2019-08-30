The Love Island star shared an emotional tribute

Love Island star Kaz Crossley has shared an emotional tribute to her boyfriend Theo Campbell after he went blind in one eye.

Earlier this week, Theo, 28, revealed he’d lost the sight in his right eye after it was split in half by champagne cork.

And Kaz has been there with her man throughout the traumatic saga.

She posted a picture of herself kissing Theo on Instagram, and wrote an adorable message about how ‘inspirational’ her boyfriend has been following the freak accident.

She started her post by warning her followers, ‘If you don’t like cheesy posts look away now.’

Then she added, ‘So I hardly post pics of us because although we both came from the show I wanted to try and keep some privacy as I feel like I have that choice to. But these last few days has shown me a lot and I want to tell everyone how you make me feel.

‘Thank you being unapologetically yourself, and being such an inspiration to many people. Your always looking at the positives and the fact you keep such high hopes when times are tough, I know we can get through anything. Thank you for keeping me so grounded, I love how you aren’t materialistic and judge people by who they are and not what they have.

‘I appreciate everything you do and how supportive you are of me and work. You’re honestly amazing (apart from being the worst drunk) and you make me the happiest girl in the world. Even though we’ve been stuck in this hospital for a couple days now I would do it all over again because I know you would for me.’

She finished, ‘One last thing I’m glad you didn’t loose your sense of humour otherwise I would have been really really bored lol. WE MOVE. (sic).’