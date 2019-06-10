Say what!?

Love Island star Kem Cetinay appeared on today’s episode of This Morning to mull over the latest goss from the villa with presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But the hosting duo were in shock when the winner of the 2017 series of the show spilled a little known secret about the hit dating programme.

Chatting to Phil and Holly, Essex boy Kem, 23, who won Love Island series three with then-girlfriend Amber Davies, 22, revealed that contestants spend one day a week away from the prying eyes of surveillance cameras and even enjoy trips out to the beach.

Islanders are allowed to remove their microphones and are set free to roam every Friday, which is why Saturday’s villa fix is made up of unseen clips from the week before.

Dishing the details on the surprising inside info, Kem said: ‘Twitter was going mad because there was no Love Island on Saturday, so of course I know why.

‘When you’re in there, they give you one day off, so you get one day a week – it gives them a day to clean the whole villa, you take your mics off and normally we go to the beach and we just chill out. Not a lot of people know this.’

Evidently in shock at the revelation, Holly screeched: ‘What, are you joking?’

Meanwhile Phil quizzed: ‘Sorry what, so couples could happen on the beach?’

Kem continued: ‘So, what happens is when you take the microphone off you’re not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show or the couples, you have to talk about home life. And you’re being watched by an eagle hawk, by the producers, because they don’t want you to talk about what’s going on.

‘You can all sit and chat but they are careful with what you talk about because they want to keep it so everyone at home can see, and get it on video.

‘But at the same time it’s their day to clean the villa, get everything done and give you the day off, and your time to relax and not be so intensely in all the chat.’

Erm, how have we been obsessing over Love Island for five seasons and only just discovered this?