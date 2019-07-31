They weren't set free straight away

On Monday night we finally waved goodbye to Love Island 2019 and our winners of series five were crowned- go Greg and Amber!

But just because the season was over didn’t meant the final eight Islanders were set free.

Greg, Amber, Ovie, India, Curtis, Maura, Molly-Mae and Tommy were all kept on a 24 hour lockdown following the show’s final to be given aftercare and ‘fame aid’ by the producers of the smash hit dating show.

The bunch of now-reality stars were given one-on-one therapy sessions and time with a financial advisor to get them ready for their crazy new post-Love Island lives.

A source revealed: ‘They are leaving no stone unturned this year.

‘Whereas the first day of freedom after leaving the villa was a free-for-all, they are now making everyone stay put. They are making them have a down day with bespoke sessions.

‘There was a feeling they let them loose too soon and with not enough advice so they are changing it entirely this year.’

Speaking to The Sun, the source added: ‘It’s a day of adjusting back to civilian life. Their lives aren’t going to be the same again so experts will be on hand to answer any questions or worries they have.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Creative Director at ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles recently said: ‘Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance.

‘We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails.’

Love Island came under fire earlier this year following the death of former contestant Mike Thalassitis who commited suicide almost two years after appearing on the programme.

Many members of the public called for bosses to up the level of after care given to stars after their time on the show is over.

ITV execs are now offering ex Islanders 14 months of ‘proactive contact’, which means they have support around the clock.