Each to their own!

Love Island fans were left baffled last night when they spotted stunning surfer chick Lucie Donlan displaying some rather unconventional eating habits.

Viewers took to social media to vent their confusion as the 21-year-old contestant chowed down on a snack.

Tweeting along with the episode, many members of the public couldn’t get over the fact the self-proclaimed surfing Barbie was munching on an apple AND a banana at the same time.

While the blonde beauty was getting in two of her five-a-day, one Twitter user remarked: ‘Sorry but can we just talk about lucie eating an apple and a banana at the same time🤔 #lovelsland,’ and another added: ‘Lucie is eating a banana and an apple at the same time – i have never seen anyone do that before…bizarre.’

One more chipped in: ‘WHY IS LUCIE EATING A BANANA AND AN APPLE AT THE SAME DAMN TIME? WHAT KIND OF PSYCHOPATH DOES THAT?!?!?!?!?!’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

As the latest instalment of life in the iconic Spanish villa went on, Lucie continued to nibble on the fruit, seemingly taking a while to get through it, leaving viewers even more annoyed.

‘Lucie has been eating that fu****g apple and banana for so long they’re both going bloody brown in her hand ffs.’

A couple of eagle-eyed fans noticed Lucie’s inability to decide which part of her fruity breakfast was her favourite, was similar to her situation with the boys.

She’s currently in a love triangle, with sandwich salesman Joe Garratt and pro-boxer Tommy Fury desperately grafting for her affections.

One fan posted: ‘Lucie eating an apple and a banana at the same time is such a beautiful visual metaphor for her inability to choose between Joe and Tommy 😂.’

Meanwhile another made the same comparison: ‘Lucie eating that apple and banana at the same time, Is making me judge all her life choices. No wonder she wants both boys, she can’t even pick a fruit. I can’t cope ! #loveisland.’