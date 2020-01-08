Lucie Donlan has confirmed some sad news.

The former Love Island star has revealed that she and fellow islander Joe Garratt, who took part in the most recent series of the show that aired back in the summer, have split.

Lucie confirmed the news when she took to her Instagram stories to do a question and answer session with her over one and a half million followers.

Posting a Boomerang video where she was pointing to a widget that read, ‘Ask me a question’, the reality star wrote, ‘Haven’t done this in a while’.

She then shared a stream of videos answering the questions that fans had sent in to her, including, ‘have you lost weight since Love Island?’, ‘Any travel plans for 2020 yet?’, ‘What’s your favourite way to work out?’ and ‘How you maintain a healthy weight when constantly going out?’.

But among the questions she was posed, one included, ‘Are you single now?’.

The Cornwall native responded with a video where she is rolling her eyes, stamping the clip with a sticker that read, ‘single’ with a tick going through a box next to it.

The post seemingly confirmed that her relationship with fellow Love Island star Joe, who she met back in the summer, has in fact ended.

The pair were coupled up with each other from the outset, however experienced some drama when there was a potential love triangle with fellow islander Tommy Fury, who is now in a relationship with co-star Molly Mae Hague.

Lucie and Joe were then separated when former sandwich maker Joe was voted off the show and Lucie had to go on without him.

However, the surfer reunited with her former Love Island partner when she returned home to the UK and the pair were seen out and about together, attending events and being pictured looking intimate.

Seems like another one bites the dust! Who will be next…