This year’s Love Island couples are either moving fast or not at all.

Last week saw former islanders Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane, who got together in the series’ tumultuous Casa Amor week, move in together.

While other couples including winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, as well as Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan and Chris Taylor and Harley Brash have already parted ways, despite the show ending just last month.

But there is one couple who seem to be going quite hot and heavy.

Original couple Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt, who hit it off on their first day in the villa this year when the show kicked off back at the start if June, have opened up on their relationship – and it seems like they are going strong.

The pair enjoyed their time in the villa together, however they were split up when Joe was voted out by the public and Lucie stayed behind.

Though she gave it a try with a couple of other contestants, she never really made a connection with anyone as well as she did with Joe, and the pair ended up getting back together after the Newquay native was voted out of the villa and returned back home to the UK.

And now it seems that after only three weeks of being back together the pair has already said ‘I love you’ to each other.

‘We’ve dropped the L-bomb,’ Joe told The Sun. ‘I feel like the luckiest guy in the world still.

‘I’ll always be grateful to Love Island. That show is the reason we met and how I got with this amazing girl.

‘We came out and found each other again. Now everyone can see it’s not fake, it’s something real.

‘It sounds like a fairy tale, but true love will always conquer.’

Lucie also spoke out, revealing that even show host Caroline Flack thought that the two belonged together, saying: ‘Caroline kept saying she thought we would get back together – and she was right!’.

We wonder who will be next to say the special four-letter word…