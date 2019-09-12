Lucie Donlan has opened up about gaining weight since leaving the Love Island villa.

The former Love Island star, who took part in this summer’s run of the hit ITV2 show, was a popular contestant among this year’s cohort for her striking looks.

Lucie‘s signature long blonde crimped locks even brought back the crimping trend among Love Island viewers who wanted to emulate the surfer’s laidback look.

But the 21-year-old has now spoken out about finding it difficult to maintain her size 6 figure since leaving the Mallorcan villa.

‘I’ve put some weight on, I don’t know if anyone has realised’ the TV star, who lost weight and dropped three dress sizes back in 2017, told the MailOnline.

The Cornwall girl, who comes from Newquay, admitted that she has found it difficult to make time for exercising since coming out of the villa.

The former islander, who was in the show from the beginning and started with the original contestants, has said that she is hoping to define her figure with gym sessions and surfing.

‘I’m lucky because I surf,’ she said, ‘but yeah I’m juggling that with going to the gym. When you’re in the spotlight, you want to look your best, so it has been hard.’

Since leaving the villa has started dating fellow island Joe Garratt, who she was paired up with at the start of the season before the pair were split up when he was voted off by the public.

‘We were together at the beginning for like two weeks, so we didn’t properly know each other,’ said Lucie, ‘you don’t get to know someone fully within two weeks.

‘When we both came out, we went on a few dates and reconnected,’ she continued. ‘We were friends but we were also secretly dating on the down low, which was nice as we got to know each other without the pressure.

Pointing out the difference between the villa and the outside world, the blonde beauty added: ‘When we got into the house, we shared a bed on the first night and I thought that was quite full-on.’