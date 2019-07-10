Lucie is willing to wait for Tommy

Dumped Love Island star Lucie Donlan has revealed that she isn’t going to give up hope of romance blossoming between her and fellow Islander, Tommy Fury.

After she and George Rains were dumped from the Island last night, the stunning surfer chick opened up about her feelings for Tommy, who is currently loved up with girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague.

The blonde bombshell revealed she’ll always ‘have feelings’ for the boxer in a super honest interview after being axed from the ITV show.

Speaking after she was booted off the programme, she revealed: ‘I came here to find love, I did have my best friend, Tommy, I’ll always have feelings for him. He’s a great guy.’

Lucie later explained that she feels a romantic connection could form between her and the hunk, saying: ‘Me and Tommy will always be best friends.

‘I’ve had best friends and then dated them and then still been best friends after. I think a lot of girls think it’s odd but I can turn things on and off really easily.

‘You’ll always have a love for a best friend whether it’s a boy or a girl but at times it can mean different things.’

Despite claiming to be happy for Tommy and his stunning flame, Molly-Mae, Lucie also hinted that the outside world could split the pair and provide a chance for her to make a move on Tommy.

‘I want to see how things go with him and Molly-Mae, I can see he really likes her. I’m happy for them.

‘I feel like we’ll see what happens on the outside and how those guys will go but never say never, if we did come to that romantic stage in a few years and me and Tommy were still friends, you never know.’

At the beginning of the series, wild-haired Cornwall native Lucie was torn between Tommy and sandwich maker, Joe Garratt.

She eventually wound up with Joe who was totally smitten with her but later got dumped from the villa leaving Lucie behind to watch Tommy find love with Molly.

Despite her fling with Joe meaning she missed her chance with Tommy, Lucie insisted she doesn’t regret choosing the catering manager over the boxing pro.

‘I don’t have any regrets about coupling up with Joe. I went with how I felt at the time.

‘I felt really strongly about him at the time. I got on with him straight away, whereas with Tommy it took time.’