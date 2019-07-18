Love Island fans were annoyed when Lucie told Molly-Mae's boyfriend she liked him

Love Island star Lucie Donlan has claimed that producers of the show encouraged her to keep telling pro boxer Tommy Fury she liked him during her time in the villa.

The 21-year-old surfer was slated by viewers when she was seen repeatedly approaching the 20-year-old hunk, who is currently loved up with influencer Molly-Mae Hague, to confess her feelings to him.

The blonde beauty sparked more backlash after being dumped from the show, when she admitted she was still holding out hope for a chance of romance with Tommy.

Lucie has now revealed that she confided in ITV bosses before she told Tommy how she felt and they encouraged her to go after him.

She explained: ‘You say to the producers what you are thinking so they can help you do what is best for you.

‘If you tell them how you are feeling, it is nice for them to know as then they can encourage something that you want to do.

‘They want to know what is best for you and then they encourage it and make you feel good about that.’

Speaking to the Daily Star, she continued: ‘They will be like, “Oh do you feel like you could have a chat with them or do you want to leave it a few days…’”

The stunning model was initially torn between Tommy and sandwich maker Joe Garratt, before coupling up with Joe.

But after Joe was dumped from the Island, Lucie aired her feelings to Tommy, explaining: ‘I would be up for what we had before. I know there could be something more.’

Tommy stayed totally loyal to Instagram sensation Molly-Mae though, explaining to Lucie that he had found ‘everything he wanted’ with her.