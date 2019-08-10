Malin Andersson has spoken out about trolls.

The former Love Island star has spoken about trolls, offering advice to recent islander Molly-Mae Hague, after reports that the contestant is seeking therapy.

The 20-year-old social media star, who appeared in the most recent run of the ITV series, was trolled by viewers throughout the series, with critics even branding her ‘Money-Mae’, claiming that she was only with boxer Tommy Fury for a shot at the show’s £50,000 prize money.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning alongside boyfriend Tommy, the Instagrammer claimed that she wasn’t letting critics get to her, agreeing that everyone is entitled to their own opinions.

‘I think because we’re in such a bubble and we are so happy, I don’t pay much attention to it,’ she said.

‘Everyone’s going to have an opinion,’ she continued. ‘We’re both so happy right now, and we wouldn’t change a thing.’

However, amid reports that the 20-year-old is apparently seeking therapy since leaving the villa, former islander Malin, who appeared in the show’s second series, has spoken out about being targeted by trolls.

‘I don’t get trolled anymore,’ she told OK! Online. ‘I mean obviously I’ll get the few odd comments but I just slide the comment, delete and block. I will not acknowledge it, but that’s due to me not giving a c**p about it anymore because I’ve been through far worse than a stupid comment.

Speaking about the show’s recent contestants, the 26-year-old added: ‘To people that are experiencing it now for the first time, it’s quite heavy and I think she should just ignore it [and] learn that it’s not her, it’s not a reflection of her or who she is and they’re just random people with random opinions. You shouldn’t let it absorb you as a person.’

‘If Molly’s getting therapy then they’ve upped their game a little bit because I didn’t get offered that when I came out.’

In the past the former islander, who tragically lost her newborn daughter back in January, has been openly critical about the ITV show’s after care process, claiming that they provided ‘no support, or help’ and need to ‘wake up’.

Other formers stars, including 2017’s Dom Lever and 2016’s Kady McDermott have also slammed the show’s after care process, claiming you ‘don’t get any support unless you’re number one’.

However, the show recently laid out a new duty of care process after the deaths of former islanders Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, promising enhanced psychological support, more detailed conversations and bespoke training.

This year’s Love Islander Amy Hart, who quit the show after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard, has recently spoken out defending the show’s duty of care process, telling Grazia: ‘I’ve got 14 months of therapy guaranteed, but if I need it afterwards I can still have it.’

‘I can’t fault the support,’ she continued. ‘People have had a lot of bad things to say about them and they might have upped the aftercare, but it’s the same team who’ve worked on the show for five years. I don’t agree with the criticism – they are amazing.’