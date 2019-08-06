This former Love Island star is ‘waiting’ for Ovie and India to split

Malin Andersson has revealed that she has set her sights on another islander.

The former Love Island star has said that she is hoping to get to know one of this year’s popular contestants, Ovie Soko – despite the fact that he is still ‘coupled up with’ Love Island partner India Reynolds.

The 26-year-old, who rose to fame when she took part in the 2016 run of the popular ITV dating show, admitted she is waiting for the 28-year-old basketball player to break up with model India.

Love Island legend Ovie, who won over the entire nation with his chilled attitude, quirky dances and penchant for different styles of hats, fast became a favourite with fans of the show, with most viewers saying that he would be their pick if they were on the show.

And it seems as though former Love Island contestants are apparently not immune to the Ovie effect.

Discussing the latest series of the show with Heat magazine, Malin said: ‘I love Ovie – I’m waiting for him and India to split, so I can have him!’

Ovie and India were not one of the long-standing couples from this year’s run, as India was one of the last contestants to enter the villa, so the pair were only coupled up for a couple of weeks.

However, they seem to be going strong at the moment as they have been spotted out and about together a few times, with sportsman Ovie even showing off his skills to India on the basketball courts.

During her interview, Malin also talked about the possibility of her dating again.

The TV star recently split with ex-boyfriend Tom Kemp, after the pair tragically lost their newborn daughter Consy back in January.

‘I’ve only been on one date. I need to work on myself first. I am not over the loss of my daughter, either, so I’d probably be scared of getting pregnant again.’