Lots of people have slated the show's line-up for the upcoming series!

Former Love Island star Malin Andersson has hit back at the show’s 2019 line-up in the form of a defiant bikini snap.

The cast for series five of the ITV dating show was revealed earlier this week, with the identity of 12 sexy singletons being confirmed.

But the bunch of soon-to-be reality stars have received backlash, with many fans disappointed at the lack of ‘body diversity’’

In light of the official announcement of the line-up on Twitter, plenty of viewers piped up to express their annoyance over the physiques of the new Islanders.

One complained: ‘I was honestly expecting this year to be more natural and diverse but I was wrong ,’ while another remarked: ‘Yeah so much for ‘body diversity’ .’

Meanwhile, star of Love Island series two, Malin, 26, was sure to give her two cents on the matter.

Sharing a snapshot in which she can be seen baring her round bottom in a tiny green bikini, the reality star sassily wrote: ‘Here’s a teeny bit of diversity for ya. Love me x.’

Even ex Islander Alexandra Cane, 27, who shared a fleeting romance with Dr. Alex George in the iconic Spanish villa last year, made a dig at the new cast member’s figures, Tweeting: ‘Where the curvy girls at? ,’ in response to the show’s promo video.

It had been speculated that plus-sized model Jada Sezer would be jetting off to Majorca for the award winning programme.

Many fans went on to slate the fact that pharmacist Anna Vakili seems to be the ‘curviest’ girl in the line-up.

One social media user wrote: ‘why is love island’s definition of plus size someone who’s still really slim but has larger boobs and a bigger bum,’ while actress Jameela Jamil, 33, added: ‘The producers of Love Island think this slim woman counts as their new token “plus size” contestant? Are they drunk?’

Meanwhile, series two star Kady McDermott, 23, hit back at Jameela’s Tweet, replying with: ‘Who even said she was the plus size contestant? Maybe we shouldn’t be labelling women as anything and just letting them be who they are. Skinny/slim/curvy/obese who cares.’

Other contestants soon to be hitting our screens include sexy surfer Lucie Donlan, glam airhostess Amy Hart and brother of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, Tommy.