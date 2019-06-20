'Own that cellulite'

Love Island’s Malin Andersson has taken to Instagram to share a super empowering post from her recent sun soaked getaway to Bali.

In the snap the reality star, who appeared on series two of Love Island, can be seen oozing confidence while showing off her sensational figure- complete with all its natural features.

Donning a sexy leopard print two-piece swimsuit, the 26-year-old posed up a storm for the camera, pointing her perky bottom at the lens while standing beside a luxury swimming pool.

Sporting a pair of leg lengthening wedge sandals and wearing her hair in a slick bun, Malin made sure to proudly point out the natural lumps and bumps on her bottom, penning: ‘Own that cellulite girls… 😛💦✨🌴.’

Hordes of the telly personality’s adoring fans were quick to shower her with comments of praise for the relatable photograph.

One supporter swooned: ‘i honestly find what you do with these unedited pictures inspiring. i will never post pictures like this as i could only aspire to be as bold and self loving as you are. you are smashing it. i’m so proud!!’

While another chipped in: ‘I need your confidence.. you look fantastic. We need more women like you on instagram!!!’ with a third adding: ‘You go girl!! No filter and proud of your body. Showing off a real woman’s body and no shame. Wow you truly are a role model to all females. 😍.’

Malin, who tragically lost her newborn baby daughter Consy earlier this year, later posted an adorable comment in response to her fans words, saying: ‘You guys give me inspiration to do what I do. Honestly.’

The social media sensation, who also lost both of her parents to cancer, took to Twitter today to pen a heartfelt tribute to late Love Island cast mate Sophie Gradon, who took her own life last year.

Comemorating the one year anniversary of her death, Malin emotionally wrote: ‘RIP to the most beautiful soul and friend Sophie Gradon.. miss you so much. Please all look after each other up there.’