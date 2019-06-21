Crikey!

Dumped Love Island contestant Elma Pazar has revealed that fellow Islanders have been breaking the strict villa masturbation ban.

The lash technician from Essex was dumped from the Island earlier this week, along with sandwich maker, Joe Garratt.

Opening up about life on the ITV dating show, 26-year-old Elma has now claimed that cast mates secretly pleasure themselves off screen.

She said: ‘No masturbation? I’m pretty sure they’ve all been ramping them out to be honest.

‘I’m not going to lie. They are in there a long time.’

Speaking to The Sun, she continued: ‘I’m pretty sure, you can’t have all of the boys not doing it, in one way or another. You couldn’t do that.

‘I couldn’t imagine any boys not doing that. They’ve done it all privately.’

She added: ‘There are cameras everywhere, even in the toilet.’

Speculation surrounding the rules for Love Island contestants began earlier this month, when 20-year-old Sherif Lanre was axed from the villa for ‘breaking the rules’, which are thought to include a masturbation ban.

At the time, a representative for the show said: ‘After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.’

The rugby player and chef from London also expressed his regret in a statement, saying: ‘In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.’

The strict don’ts of the ITV dating show are said to include: No nudity, no having sex without a condom, no masturbating and no smoking in the house, pool or garden.

Hordes of fans of the programme took to Twitter to discuss whether Sherif pleasuring himself in the villa was the reason for his departure.

It later came to light that Sherif was booted out of the villa for kicking co-star Molly-Mae Hague in the groin during a play fight before making a crude remark.