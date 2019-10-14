It’s been more than two months since they made it to the Love Island final and Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have finally made their relationship official.

The couple revealed the news in a new joint interview, during which Maura was also asked how she felt about Curtis working with Cheryl Tweedy on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer.

On the subject of reports that Cheryl, 36, was flirting with Curtis, he responded, ‘I spoke to Cheryl for about five minutes. It all escalated from me being in the background of her picture. There’s been no messages or anything like that.’

And Maura, 28, simply added to OK!, ‘I don’t care about the stories, they don’t bother me. I’m not threatened by Cheryl.’

There’s no denying some of this year’s Love Island couples have struggled in the real world.

Winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea called time on their romance just weeks after the final, and she revealed he ended things via text.

But it seems Curtis, 23, and Maura are going from strength to strength. Recalling the moment he asked her to be his girlfriend, Maura said, ‘We’ve been in our own bubble, and didn’t feel the need to tell people.

‘He took me away for a weekend break, and he asked me out over dinner in London the next day. I don’t know where our trip away was as I don’t know the names of any places in England.’

Meanwhile Maura is gearing up to take part in the next series of Dancing on Ice, and she gave an update on how training is going.

Maura said, ‘It’s tougher than I thought, but fun. I keep falling over because I have no balance. When I turn, my head goes in the opposite direction.’